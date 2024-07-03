Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce hints he may appear in Eras show again

American football star Travis Kelce has teased that he may once again share the stage with Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs player told listeners of his New Heights podcast it was an “absolute blast” to perform with Swift at Wembley Stadium on Sunday June 23.

Kelce arrived on stage as his girlfriend prepared to perform the The Tortured Poets Department section of her Eras Tour show, wearing a top hat and tails, and helped to prepare her to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage during the The Tortured Poets Department part of the show (Ian West/PA)

And now Kelce has revealed the appearance may not be his last on the tour.

Speaking on the podcast, he said: “Shout out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her, who knows, might not be the last time.

“You guys will have to keep showing up to the Eras Tour, to see if I pop out of the stage or whatever.”

During the podcast, which he presents alongside his brother, Jason, who is a former Philadelphia Eagles player, Kelce spoke about how the London appearance was his idea.

Kelce added: “It’s not like me, I don’t like going on big stages.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay, and I was like how funny would it be if I just rode out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.

“She started laughing and was like, would you seriously be up for doing something like that?

“And I was like, are you what? I would love to do that. I’ve seen the show enough, you might as well put me to work here.

“And sure enough she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.

Taylor Swift has been performing her Era show across the UK and Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

“There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or like hit one of the dancers or anything, it was like the safest option.

“It was the Tortured Poets part of the show when Kam and Yan are trying to bring Tay back to life right, and get her ready to perform the rest of the show, knowing that she can do it with a broken heart.

“It’s such a fun and playful part of the show, it was the perfect time for me to go up there, and just be a ham and have some fun.

“Not only with her, Kam and Yan, but with the crowd, and like really try to get everybody really excited for the next part of the show.

“It was awesome, I had an absolute blast. I had always wanted to pull out this move, but I never knew when I should pull it out.”

Kelce said he particularly enjoyed performing with Swift’s back-up dancer, Kam Saunders.

Kelce explained how he had played for the Chiefs with Kam’s brother, Khalen, whom he described as “one of my all-time favourite teammates”, having won two Super Bowls alongside him.

The NFL star went on to say he had always liked backing dancers, with brother Jason pulling up a tweet from 2014, where Kelce said he wanted to have them follow him in his day-to-day life.

Kelce said: “I’ve always been a fan of dancers, I’m a big fan of back-up dancers being around, because they keep things alive. I’m a team guy, I’m an energy guy, I’m in for everybody to have a good time.”

He said his biggest worry about going on stage was the chance that he would drop Swift on his way to the part of the stage he was supposed to lay her on.

Kelce added: “The one thing I told myself is do not drop the baby, do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.

“The golden rule was do not drop Taylor, because Bieniemy (Kelce’s former coach, Eric Bieniemy) always used to say, that ball has our dreams, goals and aspirations, you do not drop that ball.

“I didn’t disappoint Taylor so that’s all that really matters. Do not f*** this up Travis, that was my number one goal.”

He said it “took a moment” for the Wembley crowd to realise it was him on stage, but said once the camera was on him it was “pretty jarring”.

Kelce also said Swift’s stage was “way bigger than I could ever have imagined”, and added it was “awesome” to perform on.

He and his brother also spoke about the number of celebrities they had met on the Eras Tour, including: Hugh Grant, Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Liam Hemsworth, Julia Roberts, and Greta Gerwig.

But he said meeting Stevie Nicks at Swift’s Ireland concert, on Friday June 28, made him think: “I don’t know what I am doing here”.

Kelce explained: “She is every bit what everyone makes her out to be, she’s just so awesome.

“I just loved to see her support and meet her.

“I was like, you are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable, the way you present yourself is unbelievable, and I am just a joke supporting his girlfriend, it was so much fun.”

The American footballer also spoke about visiting Dublin saying he visited a pub, drank Guinness, and played snooker, but he added he struggled with what he called “the thickest f****** accents I have ever heard in my life”.