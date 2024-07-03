Theresa May and Romeo Beckham among spectators on drizzly day three of Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Theresa May and Romeo Beckham among spectators on drizzly day three of Wimbledon

By Press Association
Theresa May and Philip May in the royal box (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Theresa May and Philip May in the royal box (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Former UK prime minister Theresa May and Romeo Beckham were among those braving the weather on day three of the Wimbledon Championships.

It was a cloudy start at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south-west London, which saw British star Emma Raducanu triumph over Elise Mertens to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time since her 2021 US Open win.

Raducanu’s mother Renee Zhai was seated near Beckham, son of ex-England footballer David and Spice Girl Victoria, during the match on Court One – which was played under the roof on a grey, drizzly Wednesday.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Romeo Beckham watching Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens on court number one (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Meanwhile May was photographed in the royal box alongside her husband Philip May, just a day before the General Election.

The final day of campaigning saw Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insist the Conservative Party is still in the election fight, as polls suggest Labour is on course for a large majority.

Also in the Wimbledon royal box was five-time grand slam champion and former world number Maria Sharapova with her fiance Alexander Gilkes, as well as the Duchess of Gloucester.

Sharapova won Wimbledon at the age of just 17 in 2004, and went on to establish herself as one of the greats of her era.

During day three of the competition, spectators were photographed sheltering from the rain under umbrellas.