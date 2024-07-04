Timeline of events leading up to conviction of Holly Willoughby kidnap plotter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timeline of events leading up to conviction of Holly Willoughby kidnap plotter

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby was the alleged victim of the plot (Matt Crossick/PA)
A security guard has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb spoke online about how ambushing the star at her home was his “ultimate fantasy” and had purchased an “abduction kit” to help him carry out his plan.

Court artist drawing of Gavin Plumb (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the 37-year-old’s conviction:

– 2006

August 14 – Plumb attempts to kidnap an air hostess on a train by handing her a note telling her to get off at the next station or he will “shoot you, myself and everyone else”.

August 16 – The defendant attempted to kidnap another air stewardess by pretending to be a police officer and asking her to get off at the next station with him.

He was later found with an imitation firearm, rope and various notes he had used or intended to use to try to get women off trains.

– 2007

March 16 – Plumb pleads guilty to two counts of attempted kidnap.

He was later sentenced to a prison term of 12 months, suspended for two years, with supervision and activity requirements.

– 2008

December 11 – The defendant attempts to falsely imprison two 16-year-old girls at a shop – tying one victim’s hands behind their back with rope and tape.

– 2009

June 15 – Plumb pleads guilty to two counts of false imprisonment.

He was later jailed for 32 months and served 16 months of the sentence in prison.

– 2011

September 11 – The defendant searches “how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebs” on Google.

– 2021

December 28-29 – Plumb engages in a “highly sexualised” discussion online with a man named Marc about a potential “home invasion” after identifying where Ms Willoughby lived.

– 2022

February – The defendant tells Marc kidnapping Ms Willoughby has been his “ultimate fantasy for way too long”, before adding: “I’m now at the point that fantasy isn’t enough anymore. I want the real thing.”

June – Plumb shares an image of a “dungeon” type room where he wanted the TV presenter to be kept.

– 2023

July 23 – August 25 – The defendant tells a man online named Alfie Noakes that the things he would do to Ms Willoughby would “put me (on) death row”.

August 23-25 – Online discussions show Plumb told a man, who went by the name of Josh Green, of his plans for a “night time home invasion” at Ms Willoughby’s home.

October 3 – An undercover police officer with the Owatonna Police Department in the US state of Minnesota spots the defendant post a photo of Ms Willoughby on an online group called “Abduct Lovers”, and that he has a “load of info on her”.

Plumb sends the officer a video of his “abduction kit”, as well as an image of chloroform, and the officer shows the defendant a fake flight confirmation from the US to the UK to show him he was willing to be an accomplice in the plot.

October 4 – Essex police informed by the FBI of a possible threat to Ms Willoughby.

Officers force entry into Plumb’s home and arrest him on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.