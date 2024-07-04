Sam Ryder and Bear Grylls among spectators on day four of Wimbledon

Singer Sam Ryder and survival expert Bear Grylls are among the celebrities watching on at Wimbledon on day four of the tennis tournament.

Eurovision star Ryder, 35, arrived in a grey suit with a white shirt, wearing black sunglasses, while TV adventurer Grylls sat in the royal box, wearing a blue suit and tie.

The pair were joined by the Princess of Wales’s mother and father, Michael and Carole Middleton.

Shara Grylls and Bear Grylls in the royal box on day four of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Carole wore a cream blazer with a green, red, and white floral dress, with yellow shades, while Michael wore a dark blue suit with a yellow tie.

Carole and Michael Middleton arriving on day four of the championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The pair were joined in the royal box by Lord Coe, who wore a blue suit with a white shirt, and a dark blue tie with white detailing.

Carole Middleton with Lord Coe in the royal box on day four of the championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Radio DJ Jordan North wore a light grey suit with a white T-shirt, blue cravat and black and silver sunglasses.

Jordan North arriving on day four of the championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Australian cricketer, Pat Cummins also joined the crowd, wearing a grey suit, yellow tie, and white shirt.

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins in the royal box on day four of the championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

On Centre Court, the crowd enjoyed Briton Jacob Fearnley putting up a brave fight against former champion Novak Djokovic, before losing in four sets.