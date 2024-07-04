Will Smith and Katy Perry among US stars celebrating Independence Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Will Smith and Katy Perry among US stars celebrating Independence Day

By Press Association
Will Smith was among the stars to celebrate July 4 (PA)
Will Smith was among the stars to celebrate July 4 (PA)

Will Smith, Katy Perry and Cyndi Lauper were among the US stars who have celebrated American Independence Day.

Oscar-winning actor Smith posted a clip from his 1996 movie Independence Day which sees the protagonists reunite with their families as the celebration fireworks go off to mark the occasion.

Alongside the Instagram post, the Bad Boys star wrote: “Happy 4th, America!

Lauper, who performed on the Glastonbury main stage last weekend, shared a photo to Instagram from her younger days of her dressed as the Statue Of Liberty holding a fake torch and wearing a spiked crown.

The 71-year-old wished her followers a happy Independence Day and encouraged them to register to vote ahead of the upcoming Presidential election.

Pop star Perry posted a photo of herself in a strappy bikini top with an American flag design and a red and white polka-dot headscarf to Instagram to celebrate the day.

Her look appeared to be inspired by the Second World War “We Can Do It” poster, also called Rosie The Riveter.

The singer also referenced her hit track Firework by captioning the post with the lyrics “BB UR A FIREWORK”.

Ted actor Mark Wahlberg posted a photo of his family together as he wished his “fellow Americans a happy and safe 4th of July!!”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford shared a video montage of her modelling red, white and blue outfits, while Kevin Bacon opted for a picture of him lying on a foil blanket in a jumper and sunglasses, captioning the post: “Getting ready to watch the fireworks like.”

The Good Place actress Kristen Bell shared a video of husband Dax Shepard and their children dancing around their house as they celebrated the day together.

Alongside the Instagram post, she wrote: “Big USA birthday celebration dance party this morning, and the “dad speech” about who his mom began, and our love for this country.

“Though we can improve in many ways, it remains the best place to work hard and see results. And we are forever grateful to those who fought for this democracy.
Happy 4th of July xo”