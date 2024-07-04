Will Smith and Katy Perry among US stars celebrating Independence Day

Will Smith, Katy Perry and Cyndi Lauper were among the US stars who have celebrated American Independence Day.

Oscar-winning actor Smith posted a clip from his 1996 movie Independence Day which sees the protagonists reunite with their families as the celebration fireworks go off to mark the occasion.

Alongside the Instagram post, the Bad Boys star wrote: “Happy 4th, America!

Lauper, who performed on the Glastonbury main stage last weekend, shared a photo to Instagram from her younger days of her dressed as the Statue Of Liberty holding a fake torch and wearing a spiked crown.

The 71-year-old wished her followers a happy Independence Day and encouraged them to register to vote ahead of the upcoming Presidential election.

Pop star Perry posted a photo of herself in a strappy bikini top with an American flag design and a red and white polka-dot headscarf to Instagram to celebrate the day.

Her look appeared to be inspired by the Second World War “We Can Do It” poster, also called Rosie The Riveter.

The singer also referenced her hit track Firework by captioning the post with the lyrics “BB UR A FIREWORK”.

Ted actor Mark Wahlberg posted a photo of his family together as he wished his “fellow Americans a happy and safe 4th of July!!”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford shared a video montage of her modelling red, white and blue outfits, while Kevin Bacon opted for a picture of him lying on a foil blanket in a jumper and sunglasses, captioning the post: “Getting ready to watch the fireworks like.”

The Good Place actress Kristen Bell shared a video of husband Dax Shepard and their children dancing around their house as they celebrated the day together.

Alongside the Instagram post, she wrote: “Big USA birthday celebration dance party this morning, and the “dad speech” about who his mom began, and our love for this country.

“Though we can improve in many ways, it remains the best place to work hard and see results. And we are forever grateful to those who fought for this democracy.

Happy 4th of July xo”