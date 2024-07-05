Kate Beckinsale loses dog temporarily and injures leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Kate Beckinsale loses dog temporarily and injures leg

By Press Association
Kate Beckinsale said her dog had run off (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kate Beckinsale said her dog had run off (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kate Beckinsale has appeared to injure her leg while searching for her dog on Independence Day in the US.

The British actress, best known for her role as the vampire Selene in the Underworld film series, told her followers that her Pomeranian Myf had disappeared in the Beverly Hills area, California.

While sharing a picture of the animal, the 50-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Myf has gone missing if anyone finds her in the Beverly Hills area please can you DM me thank you so much.”

An hour later she followed the post up, saying in a video that Myf had been returned, which showed a friend attending a bloody wound just below Beckinsale’s knee.

She said: “She’s back, ow, you really hurt my knee… Myf you f****** scared the shit out of us… F****** July 4, Joe… Jesus Christ. What do you have to say for yourself?”

In an Instagram story, Beckinsale suggested that the dog had been scared of the fireworks during the annual American holiday, the Fourth of July, and run away to hide.

“Myf you don’t like fireworks it turns out,” she said in the video.

Beckinsale, also known for the films Van Helsing, Pearl Harbor and Click, has been struggling with undisclosed health issues in recent months.

She hinted at her health woes when she uploaded photos of her wearing a “tummy troubles survivor” T-shirt in April, while in what looked like a hospital.