Ross Kemp leads celebrations as England win on penalties in Euro quarter finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ross Kemp leads celebrations as England win on penalties in Euro quarter finals

By Press Association
Ross Kemp is well-known for his enthusiastic celebrations of England’s sporting successes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ross Kemp is well-known for his enthusiastic celebrations of England’s sporting successes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ross Kemp celebrated England’s victory over Switzerland in a nail-biting penalty shootout as he said he was “so proud” of Gareth Southgate’s team.

The game finished 1-1 but England emerged victorious after tense penalties saw them beat their opponents to reach the semi-finals.

Former EastEnders star Kemp has become well known for his enthusiastic celebrations of England’s sporting successes.

In a video shared on X, he can be seen in an England shirt saying to the camera: “No doubt, do not doubt who we are, who we are, do not doubt it.

“We’ve sorted our penalties issues out. My word, how proud, how proud am I of being English today?

“Thank you so much, how cool, how professional, you did it, you did it, you did it and we love you, we love you.”

He wrote: “Well done boys @England onto the semi final.”

Before the shootout, Kemp shared a video of himself in front of a bust of Queen Victoria, saying: “If we ever needed her, we need her now.”

He added: “We believe we can do this and she would definitely score a goal.”

Piers Morgan described goal scorer Bukayo Saka as “England’s hero”.

He added that the player had his “demons demolished” when he got his penalty in the back of the net, following his devastating miss in the Euro 2020 final.

The Arsenal star was named player of the match.