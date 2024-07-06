Prince of Wales’s homelessness project to be subject of new ITV documentary

The Prince of Wales will feature in a new documentary series about his homelessness programme.

The future king has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past with his ambitious initiative called Homewards.

The two-part series, which has the working title Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will go behind the scenes of the first year of the programme.

It will follow William as he launches Homewards across the country, and will feature the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue.

Today we are incredibly proud to unveil #Homewards – a UK-wide programme to end homelessness, launched alongside The Royal Foundation @HomewardsUK pic.twitter.com/4sybTg9Faz — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 26, 2023

The documentary will also feature well-known advocates of the programme, alongside those leading individual projects across the UK.

Homewards is a five-year project launched by William in 2023 to bring together a range of individuals and organisations to develop bespoke homelessness solutions in Newport, South Wales, three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, the south London Borough of Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield.

Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual at ITV, said: “With access to the inner workings of this ambitious project and the work of Prince William and his team, we hope to share with viewers a privileged insight into how they are setting out to tackle an issue which concerns us all and affects so many of our fellow citizens across the UK.”

Director Leo Burley added: “Over the past year we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards programme.

Great to be in Aberdeen today, where they showed us a variety of early intervention services they're offering to the local community, from nursery sessions to NHS services. Prince William even got to join a community cooking class, and a taste of what's on offer!#homewards pic.twitter.com/sfmImBHhuG — Homewards (@HomewardsUK) June 27, 2023

“We’ve heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness.

“From street homelessness in Newport, to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home.

“Everyone we’ve filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis.”

Royal Foundation chief executive Amanda Berry said: “We know that television has the power to change hearts and minds.

“Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people’s experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action.

“This two-part documentary will help raise vital awareness and demonstrate that, by working together, it is possible to end homelessness.”

William has long been passionate about the issue of homelessness and is royal patron of charity The Passage, after visiting one of their shelters with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was 11.

In 2009 he spent a night sleeping rough to understand the plight of the homeless at Christmas and has joined a Big Issue seller at his pitch for the last two years in a row.

The series will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn.