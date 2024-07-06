Rob Delaney says he wants to die in same room as son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Delaney says he wants to die in same room as son

By Press Association
Rob Delaney. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rob Delaney wants to buy the house that his son died in so he can also experience his last moments there.

The US comedian and actor’s son Henry died in 2018 aged two after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Delaney, 47, was asked on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, why he and his wife told Henry they were expecting their fourth son before anyone else.

Rob Delaney, pictured, in London (Ian West/PA)

He replied saying: “He had to know that this family that loved him was alive and was growing and that there was somebody that we were going to tell about him.

“I don’t know that there’d be another little nugget in the house that he could vibe with from whatever area in the cosmos he was, but he needed to know.

“And we knew that they would not overlap corporally on this Earth, even though Henry’s younger brother was born in the same room that Henry died in, our living room.

“We don’t live there anymore but when we moved out, I asked the landlord, I said’, Listen, if you ever go to sell this place, we let me know first because I would like to buy it.

“So that when I’m 81 I can crawl in here and die. In the same room that my son died in that my other son was born in’.”

However, Delaney said him and his spouse Leah Delaney have considered leaving London, but have stayed because of Henry’s memories.

“For so many reasons, we’ve stayed, one of which is I like to go put my hands on slides at the playground that Henry slid down.

“I like to see nurses periodically bump into him that took care of him so London is very important to me and London took very good care of him, the NHS at large, the friends that we made, even our little boys friends who took care of them.

“So London has helped us and taken care of us in many ways.”

At first, he thought he would struggle with a new addition to their family saying his heart had “been torn into pieces and dissolved in salt and it’s just garbage”.

He added: “I’ll take care of this kid, I will feed him, I will put him in clothing that fits. I don’t know, am I gonna be a little love him?

“I don’t know if I can do that anymore and then the nanosecond he exited my wife’s body, I looked at him and just you know, started weeping and was so in love with him and just wanted to sniff them and eat them and put them into my shirt and squeeze them and I love him desperately.

“And then you have to let you have to feel and honour your pain. You have to let it hurt and you can’t run away from it. When the feelings come it’s best to let them.”

The Catastrophe star has had more than two decades of sobriety following a car crash that prompted him to give up drinking.

He also said: “It’s nothing more interesting than garden variety alcoholism, you know, I found that drinking just made me just feel better, complete, happier, relaxed.

“You know, anytime I took a drink, it was just like, This is it. This is I first got drunk at 12 and then began to drink with more regularity of 14.

“I mean, it could be as simple as you know, I had alcoholism on both sides of my family. And so then I got it too and… it doesn’t really care where you come from.”