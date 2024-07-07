Almost 14m tune in as England clinch victory over Switzerland on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 14m tune in as England clinch victory over Switzerland on penalties

By Press Association
England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Euro 2024, quarter-final match at the Dusseldorf Arena, Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England’s Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Euro 2024, quarter-final match at the Dusseldorf Arena, Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Almost 14 million tuned in to watch England’s tense Euros quarter-final match against Switzerland, which saw them clinch victory in a penalty shootout, BBC has said.

An average audience of 13.6 million watched on as Gareth Southgate’s team narrowly secured a place in the semi-final following their match in in Dusseldorf on Saturday, according to overnight ratings.

Viewers were kept hooked as Bukayo Saka equalised Breel Embolo’s opener, but the two sides could not be separated with the game ending 1-1 after extra time.

Photo from behind the goal, shows the netting and beyonbd that, a goalkeeper in green stretches to save a shot. The ball is in the bottom right and two players, one in white and one is red, stretch to hit the ball
Switzerland’s Breel Embolo scores their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match (Martin Rickett/PA)

They secured the win with a 5-3 shoot-out after Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all stepped up to take spot-kicks.

The game, which kicked off at 5pm, attracted a peak audience of 16.8 million people watching the BBC sport coverage live on BBC One.

The Prince of Wales was among football fans rejoicing as England won the match, calling the game “nail biting to the very end” in a post on social media.

A group of people in the stands, the Prince of Wales is in the centre with his hands in the air, captured mid-shout
The Prince of Wales reacts to a moment in the game in extra time during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match (Martin Rickett/PA)

William, who is president of the FA, was in the stands at the Dusseldorf Arena watching the match and was seen cheering on England throughout the game.

In a personally-signed message on X, he said: “Nail biting to the very end. Well done @England! Semi-finals here we come! We believe. W.”

Elsewhere, England fans were pictured celebrating Bukayo Saka’s equaliser as they watched from a series of screenings, including at BOXPARK in Wembley, Sandown Park in Esher and Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire.

A group of football players in white shirts, the goalkeeper in green is in the centre, they are all smiling with their arms in the air in celebration
England celebrates after their sides victory in the UEFA Euro 2024, quarter-final (Adam Davy/PA)

England will now face the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday night after the Dutch team beat Turkey 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-final.

The Three Lions will be hoping to land a place in the finals in a bid to redeem themselves after their loss to Italy on penalties during the last Euro final.

Spain and France will also face off against each other on Tuesday as they hope to secure a coveted final spot.