Michael Mosley to be honoured with Just One Thing Day across BBC TV and radio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Michael Mosley to be honoured with Just One Thing Day across BBC TV and radio

By Press Association
Michael Mosley died of natural causes last month aged 67 (John Rogers/BBC/PA)
Michael Mosley died of natural causes last month aged 67 (John Rogers/BBC/PA)

TV doctor Michael Mosley is to be honoured across BBC radio and TV with a dedicated day when presenters and audiences will be encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their wellbeing.

The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

In his memory, the broadcaster will host the Just One Thing Day on July 12, named after his popular BBC Radio 4 podcast where he revealed tips to help improve your health.

Inside the Human Body
The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi (BBC/PA)

The day will be based on Mosley’s ethos to “encourage healthy habits by introducing easy routines or simple swaps into daily life to improve health and wellbeing”, the BBC has said.

BBC Radio 4 will be leading the charge on the day, kicking off on the Today show, which will welcome those who have changed their lives as a result of Mosley’s tips.

Later on Woman’s Hour, host Anita Rani will reflect on the impact the TV doctor has had on her life with a focus on the benefits of exercise.

The Food Programme will showcase past Just One Thing topics ranging from eating oily fish to the benefits of turmeric, while Front Row will celebrate how listening to music or playing an instrument can bring a sense of calm.

Elsewhere across the BBC, Radio 2’s Tina Daheley and 6 Music’s Craig Charles will both get involved with one thing to improve their own wellbeing and BBC Radio 1 will also mark the day.

TV shows Morning Live and The One Show, where Mosley was a regular contributor, will join in celebrating his legacy.

Michael Mosley, dressed in purple shirt
Michael Mosley (Alamy/PA)

Mohit Bakaya, director of speech and controller of BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra, said: “Michael’s broadcasting changed people’s lives. His Radio 4 podcast inspired so many to take up small, everyday things to improve their health and well-being.

“So we thought it would be fitting to dedicate a day to the impact he had on people’s lives and celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond.

“He was a hugely well-liked and widely admired colleague within radio and TV, so it is no surprise that so many programmes across the BBC have been keen to share their support for Michael as part of Just One Thing Day.

“I hope audiences will be similarly inspired to join us to do ‘Just One Thing’ in memory of Michael.”

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, and he often pushed his body to extreme lengths during his research into health and wellbeing.

He first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

During his career he presented a host of science programmes and films including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and hosted BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing.

Just One Thing Day will take place across the BBC on Friday July 12.