Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sir Lenny Henry in crowd on Wimbledon day eight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sir Lenny Henry in crowd on Wimbledon day eight

By Press Association
Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry and Prince Albert II of Monaco were among the crowd at Wimbledon on day eight of the championships.

British comedian Sir Lenny was joined by his partner, Lisa Makin, in the royal box on Centre Court, wearing a cream suit, white patterned top, and white tie.

Makin wore a white suit and could be seen perusing the programme during play.

Prince Albert II of Monaco at Wimbledon
Prince Albert II of Monaco in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)

Also watching from the royal box, Prince Albert II wore a dark blue suit with a lighter blue tie, and white shirt, along with blue glasses.

Shane Lowry at Wimbledon
Shane Lowry in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)

Bridge Of Spies and Dunkirk star, Sir Mark Rylance, was also in the Centre Court crowd, wearing a light brown hat and suit, with a white shirt and waistcoat, along with a bow tie.

He was joined by his wife, director Claire van Kampen, who wore a black floral dress.

Sir Mark Rylance and Claire van Kampen at Wimbledon
Sir Mark Rylance and Claire van Kampen arrive on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Also watching the day’s play were golfers Shane Lowry and Luke Donald.

Irish golfer Lowry wore a cream suit, with a light blue shirt, and a black tie, while English former world number one, Donald, wore a dark blue suit, with a purple tie, and white shirt.

Luke Donald in the crowd at Wimbledon
Luke Donald in the royal box on day eight of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duchess of Gloucester was also in the royal box, watching on in a black outfit.

The Duchess of Gloucester watching on at Wimbledon
The Duchess of Gloucester in the royal box on day eight (Aaron Chown/PA)

On the court, in the women’s singles, play today has so far seen Anna Kalinskaya forced to retire from her match with Kazak world number three, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina beat Wang Xinyu, 6-1, 6-1.

In the men’s singles, former champion and world number two, Novak Djokovic, will take on Holger Rune at 5.15pm.