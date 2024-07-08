Kasabian on track to secure seventh number one in UK albums chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kasabian on track to secure seventh number one in UK albums chart

By Press Association
Kasabian performing on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
British rock band Kasabian are on track to secure their seventh consecutive number one album in the UK charts with their latest offering, Happenings.

The group, consisting of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter, are currently outselling their nearest competition, The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift, according to the Official Charts Company.

The indie rockers released their eighth studio album on July 5, days after they performed to a packed audience on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury Festival where they played a secret show listed as TBA on the line-up.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
The band released their debut self-titled album in 2004 which peaked at number four in the charts and was followed by a string of chart-topping studio albums.

Their number one records include; Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor! (2011) and 48:13 (2014).

Their most recent studio albums, For Crying Out Loud (2017) and The Alchemist’s Euphoria (2022), have also topped the charts.

Swift’s latest album soared to the number one position when it was released in April and looks set to take the number two spot this week.

The 34-year-old recently took her juggernaut Eras Tour to the UK for shows in Cardiff, Liverpool, Edinburgh and London and will return to the capital for five dates in August.

On track to land at number three in the UK albums chart is Hit Me Hard And Soft by American singer Billie Eilish, who released her chart-topping album in May.

Coming in at number four is Brat by Charli XCX, who played to huge crowds at Glastonbury in June during a set on the Levels stage.

Set to move up a spot to number five is The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – the debut album from American popstar Chappell Roan.