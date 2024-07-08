Aljaz Skorjanec to make Strictly Come Dancing return after two-year hiatus

Professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec will return to Strictly Come Dancing following a two-year hiatus, it has been announced.

TV presenter Alex Jones revealed the news on BBC’s The One Show on Monday evening by telling viewers that a “Strictly legend and former champion” would be coming back to the ballroom for the next series, which is celebrating 20 years on TV.

He joins a list of previously announced professionals who will be gracing the dancefloor this year including; Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima and Amy Dowden.

On the show, Skorjanec, 34, said: “It’s been a little while now since I’ve known and I couldn’t wait to tell everyone.”

Speaking about what he is looking forward to, he added: “I think Strictly, like we all know, gets bigger and better every single year.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec (Ian West/PA)

“I think especially this year for the anniversary. 20 years. It’s incredible.

“It’s such an amazing show. And I think it’s a part of British culture now.

“And the reason why we (the dancers) all do it is for everyone at home watching. And it makes so many people happy.

“It brightens up so many people’s days.

“So I think that all of us do it for that reason. So that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Sarah James, executive producer of Strictly, said: “We are all so thrilled that Aljaz is back in the Strictly Ballroom, bringing his incredible choreography and passion for dance.

“During his nine series he was a firm favourite with viewers across the country, I’m sure everyone is in for a treat as he joins us to entertain the nation for a very special 20th year of the show.”

The entertainment show will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn to celebrate two decades of dance.