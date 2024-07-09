Lily Allen shares husband’s reaction to selling pictures of feet on OnlyFans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lily Allen shares husband’s reaction to selling pictures of feet on OnlyFans

By Press Association
Lily Allen shares husband’s reaction to selling pictures of feet on OnlyFans (Victoria Jones/PA)
Lily Allen shares husband’s reaction to selling pictures of feet on OnlyFans (Victoria Jones/PA)

British star Lily Allen said her husband David Harbour thinks “it is great” that she has joined OnlyFans to sell photographs of her feet online.

The Smile singer, who said she has “very strict guidelines”, is charging subscribers 10 dollars (£8) a month to view images of her feet on the platform known for adult content.

The 39-year-old first talked about the idea after her pedicurist informed her she had a “rare” five-star rating on WikiFeet – a site where users rate peoples’ feet.

When asked what Stranger Things star Harbour thought of her new business venture, Allen told Miquita Oliver during an episode of their BBC podcast Miss Me?: “He thinks it is great.

“At first he was like, not turned on, but he was like ‘is this a kink for you?’,” she said.

“And I was like, ‘no it’s totally not a kink’, but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that is slightly kinky for me.”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow – London
David Harbour and Lily Allen (Jeff Moore/PA)

Oliver joked “I think attention and power will always be a lifelong kink for you”, with Allen, the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, noting that she was “devoid of both” during childhood.

“I’m just having my day in the sun,” she said.

“I’m finding this actually quite empowering because having been very sexualised from a very early age and literally everybody else in the process profiting from that sexualisation, it’s actually really fun to be in power and in control of something that I find so silly.

“I’m really enjoying it.”