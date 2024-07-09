Serpentine unveils pumpkin sculpture by Yayoi Kusama in Kensington Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serpentine unveils pumpkin sculpture by Yayoi Kusama in Kensington Gardens

By Press Association
The artwork is by Yayoi Kusama (Ota Fine Arts/Victoria Miro/David Zwirner/George Darrell/PA)
The Serpentine Galleries has unveiled a large-scale sculpture of a yellow pumpkin in Kensington Gardens by the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Kusama, 95, who works and lives in Tokyo, is known for her immersive installations and sculptures which often feature pumpkins of different colours and shapes covered in her signature polka dot motif.

The artwork, which is on view between July 9 and November 3, is Kusama’s tallest bronze pumpkin to date and stands at six metres tall (19.6ft) and 5.5 metres (18ft) in diameter.

Kusama said: “I am sending to London with love my giant pumpkin.

“Since my childhood pumpkins have been a great comfort to me, they are such tender things to touch, so appealing in colour and form.

Pumpkin
Pumpkin (2024) (Ota Fine Arts/Victoria Miro/David Zwirner/George Darrell)

“They are humble and amusing at the same time and speak to me of the joy of living.”

Serpentine’s chief executive Bettina Korek and artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist said: “It is an honour to present this work by Yayoi Kusama in Kensington Gardens.

“Her signature pumpkins have become a landmark motif for the artist, and this project is a reunion for Kusama and Serpentine: her first major survey exhibition in Britain was staged in our galleries in 2000.”

The pumpkin is located by the Round Pond and marks the latest in a long-standing series of public artwork in the Royal Parks which currently includes Strip-Tower by German artist Gerhard Richter, situated at Serpentine South.

The Serpentine South Gallery was the location of Kusama’s first retrospective exhibition in the UK in 2000 which included paintings, collages, watercolours, sculptures, and documentation of performances and films.

In 2023 Aviva Studios, a new arts and cultural venue in Manchester, staged a show by the renowned artist called Yayoi Kusama: You, Me And The Balloons, which celebrated the artist’s inflatable artworks.