Toyota Camry updated with new styling, equipment and safety kit

The Toyota Camry is getting a range of new equipment and styling updates which will be introduced from spring next year.

The latest model was reintroduced to the UK last year as the model’s eighth-generation. It has an all-hybrid powertrain as part of Toyota’s electrification focus.

On the styling front, the 2021 Camry will have a new front grille and bumper, while the lower grille and side accessories have been given a new finish. There are also new 17- and 18-inch alloy wheel designs too, which use slim and twisted spokes that have contrasting bright and dark finishes.

Inside, the main update is the new 9.0-inch infotainment display, which is mounted on the centre console with a ‘floating effect’ and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota says it has faster software, faster response to touch, and can be operated through a combination of the touchscreen and button controls.

Depending on the trim level, it also gets beige or black leather upholstery, as well as new instrument panel finishes.

The Camry will get an updated version of Toyota’s Safety Sense package, bringing lane assist, intelligent adaptive cruise control, road sign assist and more.

The full pricing and specification will be revealed nearer the on-sale date in 2021, but it will likely see a small increase on the current £31,020 starting price.