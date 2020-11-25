Ferrari reveals track-only 488 GT Modificata

Ferrari’s new 488 GT Modificata has been showcased for the first time, bringing a high-performance version of the firm’s core supercar to the circuit.

Building on the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE racing cars, the GT Modificata is limited to the track only and will initially only be offered to drivers who have recently taken part in one of Ferrari’s club track events.

The interior of the 488 is completely stripped back

Its 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 kicks out 690bhp, while it’s joined by the fitment of a high-performance carbon fibre clutch. The suspension, meanwhile, comes from the 488 GTE while braking is taken care of courtesy of Brembo calipers.

Ferrari mentions that thanks to extensive aerodynamic measures, the 488 will generate 1000kg of downforce when travelling at 143mph, far exceeding the figure produced by any road-legal 488.

Inside, the cabin of the Modificata is stripped of any creature comforts, though each car does feature a full telemetry system in order to accurately record lap times and top speeds. There’s room for a passenger to come along for the ride, too.

Ferrari also states that the Modificata will be available with a variety of different customisation options for both the exterior and interior.

The 488 GT Modificata will be admitted to Ferrari Club Competitzioni GT events, a series which has become an increasingly core part of the firm’s track activities. It looks to bring some of Ferrari’s ‘most significant and successful cars’ to the track, ranging from the F40 Competizione to more modern equivalents.

No price for the 488 GT Modificata has been announced as yet.