Click-and-collect proving a lifeline for dealers during second lockdown

Click and collect car buying services are proving a hit with buyers as retailers experience heightened demand for contactless services during the second lockdown period.

Car supermarket group Big Motoring World has transformed its fortunes during the second lockdown in England, selling the same number of cars during November as it did in the same month in 2019.

Despite restrictions requiring dealerships to shut their doors, Big Motoring World’s dealerships have managed to deal out 1,600 click-and-collect sales during the month, showcasing the demand for seamless and safe car buying processes.

In contrast, during November 2019 with dealerships fully open and working, the group saw 1,656 sales.

It bounces against a slow down in sales which traditionally comes into play towards the end of the year, with demand for cars continuing right up to the close of 2020.

Peter Waddell, chief executive officer of Big Motoring World, said: “When our showrooms were forced to close again we were in a great position as we had a brilliant click and collect system in place where customers could purchase online and pick up their cars from our showrooms.

“The numbers have been brilliant. They are down on October when we were open, but compared to last year they are on par and that is a huge success in my book.”

The group gives buyers the option to reserve a car for £99 via its website, while payment can be conducted entirely online – with finance options also available via the internet.

A seven-day test drive allows buyers to get acquainted with a new car and, if it isn’t right for them, have the option to hand the car back. It precedes Big Motoring World’s plans to launch its online used car sales offering Carzam.

Waddell added: “Lockdown has simply made Big Motoring World more efficient, more driven and the teams have worked harder to sell just as many cars as last year.

“Demand is still very strong for used cars – even despite the lockdown – and used car prices have held up well too.”