Half of shoppers would accept longer wait for ‘greener’ deliveries

Forty-nine per cent of online shoppers would be willing to wait longer for items if they knew the delivery was more environmentally conscious.

Meanwhile, 58 per cent of consumers would like their delivery firms to use electric vehicles.

Despite this, only 28 per cent of people said they would be happy to pay extra to ensure more energy-efficient vehicles are used.

(Ford)

The findings come from a survey of 1,000 people in England and Germany. It was commissioned by Ford ahead of Black Friday, which is expected to be the biggest ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Petts, market lead of urban electrified vans at Ford of Europe, said: “Shopping from home is very much the ‘new normal’ and it is encouraging that for many people, how they get their deliveries is a key concern.

“We’re helping delivery companies to reduce their carbon footprint with our hybrid and zero-emissions capable vans, including the upcoming all electric E-Transit.”

Ford is one of a number of manufacturers introducing fully electric and hybrid vans to the market. Its plug-in hybrid Transit Custom is already on sale, and uses an electric motor and battery pack with a petrol engine acting like a backup generator.

Until recently, electric vans have had a very low range between charges, making them better-suited for inner-city deliveries. However, the latest models are beginning to push past 200 miles of battery capacity, such as the Fiat E-Ducato, Citroen e-Dispatch, Peugeot e-Expert and Vauxhall Vivaro-e.