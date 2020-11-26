New Volkswagen Golf Estate hits the road priced from £24,575

Volkswagen’s practical Golf Estate has gone on sale priced from £24,575.

The estate version of the latest eight-generation Golf features a variety of engine and specifications, while a simpler trim setup means there are now just three to choose between – Life, Style and R-Line.

In addition, an Alltrack model is also available, bringing a powerful diesel engine and all-wheel-drive as well as a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the Alltrack start from £35,560.

The Alltrack brings all-wheel-drive capability

The new Golf estate is longer than the model it replaces, helping to increase the amount of interior space that the model can offer. It also offers six litres more boot space than the seventh-generation Golf estate – totalling 611 litres. Lower the rear seats and this increases to 1,642 litres.

Entry-level Life-specification cars come with LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and a full satellite navigation system with 10-inch colour touchscreen. Bluetooth connectivity is included too, alongside a Digital Cockpit which sees a 10.25-inch display placed in the binnacle ahead of the driver.

Move up to Style – priced from £26,765 – and you’ll find larger 17-inch wheels added, along with sport seats and three-zone climate control air conditioning. Side assist, traffic jam assist and lane change assist are included too.

R-Line-specification cars meanwhile benefit from 17-inch alloy wheels, a sportier bodykit and tinted rear glass. Sport suspension is also fitted – among other additions – giving the car a more dynamic stance on the road. R-Line-specifications start from £28,075.

The interior of the Golf features a large central screen

Alltrack cars boast a rugged exterior look, with silver roof tails and an illuminated front grille. ‘Ronda’ alloy wheels sit on all four corners, while inside the Alltrack gains most of the features fitted to the rest of the Golf Estate range, as well as a suite of assistance systems.

Initial models will be fitted with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a six-speed manual, though it’ll also be available as a mild-hybrid version with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Other available engines include a 1.5-litre petrol in two power outputs, as well a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel with 148bhp.