The modifications that devalue cars the most

Fitting various modifications to your car could knock thousands of its value, new research shows.

In a survey of 2,003 people, ‘wonky wheels’ saw the highest average price a person would seek to knock off the price of a car if they were fitted.

The term ‘wonky wheels’ refers to the practice of adding camber to a vehicle’s wheels – essentially changing the angle they’re fitted at – which can benefit handling when done properly.

However, some car enthusiasts fit extreme camber angles as a stylistic choice. Those not looking for this aesthetic said they would knock an average of £310.71 off the price of a vehicle with these modifications.

Lowered suspension, which can improve aesthetics as well as handling, was second, decreasing a car’s value by £286.29, followed by a modified exhaust (£239.08).

The research also uncovered Britain’s most hated car mods. Top of the list was eyelashes above headlights, with 32 per cent of respondents saying they hated them.

The top five was completed by fluffy dice (26.4 per cent), modified exhaust (26 per cent), novelty horns (25.8 per cent) and Christmas antlers (23 per cent).

However, some additional extras are coveted by car buyers, with air conditioning wanted by the most amount of people at 37 per cent.

This was followed by parking sensors (36.8 per cent), parking cameras (33.2 per cent), integrated sat nav (31.7 per cent) and heated seats (27.2 per cent).

Iain Read, Web Editor for online car marketplace Carwow, which commissioned the research, said: “We like to think we know cars pretty well, but when it comes to different car modifications, not everyone may see eye to eye.

“Eyelashes on headlights and fluffy dice might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re modifying your car in such a way that it invalidates your insurance or devalues your car, we’d recommend you think twice.”