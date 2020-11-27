Mercedes-Benz announces prices and specs for eVito

Mercedes-Benz has released more information about its new electric eVito.

Priced from £40,895, the eVito brings a high level of standard equipment including a reversing camera, anti-theft package with double-locks as well as a Type 2 charging cable which allows the van to charge at the fastest possible rate.

We're proud to be the 1st manufacturer to launch an all-electric van advert for our fully electric range. We’re committed to driving change – which is why we're also 1st to launch an online van showroom to help keep businesses moving. Explore it here: https://t.co/0kYGvKLJ6L pic.twitter.com/9VVzM8iJtx — Mercedes-Benz Vans UK (@MBVansUK) November 2, 2020

Move up to a Plus eVito – priced from £42,015 – and you’ll find electrically foldable mirrors, colour-coded bumpers and parking sensors.

The eVito brings an 85kW electric motor providing a healthy 300Nm of torque. Its range, meanwhile, stands at 92 miles combined from its 35kWh battery, while a full three-phase charge will take six hours. The eVito is available in one of two lengths, too.

All eVito models come with Mercedes’ Pro connect system, which allows owners to view the status of key mechanical aspects of the van, as well as journey logs and theft alerts. It gives drivers the ability to lock the van remotely via their mobile phone, while they can also pre-heat the van so it’s warm on a cold morning.

The eVito is also available from £549 a month – including a service plan – with a £3,219 finance customer advance rental.