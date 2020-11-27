F3 racer uploads video of himself driving recklessly in traffic

A Formula 3 racer has caused outrage on social media after uploading a video of himself driving recklessly in traffic.

Alessio Deledda allegedly shared the Instagram Story, which was filmed on his phone while driving a Lamborghini Urus on a busy motorway at night.

Recorded near Rome, the Italian can be seen overtaking and undertaking other drivers, reaching 100mph at one point.

An F3 driver by the name Alessio Deledda has posted this on his Instagram. Action needs to be taken before he kills himself or someone else. pic.twitter.com/GXjJFD6GSp — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) November 26, 2020

The video has since been deleted, but has been shared multiple times on Twitter and Reddit.

Matthew Gallagher, the host of motorsport YouTube channel WTF1 and occasional Sky Sports commentator, shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “An F3 driver by the name Alessio Deledda has posted this on his Instagram.

“Action needs to be taken before he kills himself or someone else.

“It’s one thing to drive like that. It’s ANOTHER thing to film it and drive one handed. And ANOTHER thing to post it and think it’s okay???”

Gallagher also called on Deledda’s F3 team Campos Racing to ‘step up’.

Another Twitter user called Nico C. Greene shared a thread of videos that allegedly show previous videos shared by Deledda of his reckless driving, including racing a motorbike at up to 132mph.

Greene later shared another clip allegedly uploaded by Deledda from the Urus in which he records the speedo hitting 205mph.

It’s also the first time Deladda is actually overtaking other cars. https://t.co/R8ieOUN5Qp — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) November 26, 2020

The Italian racer uploaded a photo to Instagram three days ago posing with a black Lamborghini Urus with the message ‘black, no rent’.

This morning, the videos appeared to have been deleted, but he uploaded an Instagram story in Italian that translates as: “Better envied than pitied”.

Deledda currently sits 34th in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with zero points after 18 races.

The PA news agency has contacted Campos Racing for comment.