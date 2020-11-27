Britishvolt showcases plan for new West Midlands headquarters

Electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt has announced that its global headquarters will be situated at a new location in the West Midlands.

Set to provide a core part of the firm’s battery development, the 5,000 square metre facility will be located at the MIRA Technology Park Campus near Coventry. It’s due to be fully operational by 2022.

Orral Nadjari, Britishvolt CEO, said: “A new global headquarters in the West Midlands marks a crucial step for Britishvolt, especially coming so soon after last week’s announcement regarding the new 2030 deadline. The battery industry is constantly evolving and it’s important that we stay ahead to position the UK at the forefront of the global battery industry. With further development being planned it is in the right place to take advantage of world-class talent.”

Britishvolt has also added that ‘further developments’ are being looked at which could see the firm expand the site, bringing additional jobs to the local area. The firm has also stated that it plans to start production of the UK’s first gigaplant in the fourth quarter of 2023. It’s set to be situated on a former RAF base in Bro Tathan, south Wales.

Nadjari added: “We intend to produce world-class batteries, which are strategically important both for the future of the UK automotive industry and the future strength of the entire UK economy. We are hoping to start working closely with local government to help make our additional plans for future development a certainty.”