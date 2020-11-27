The five best plug-in hybrid cars on sale in 2020

Electric vehicles are the future, but for many people, they don’t quite offer the solution for the present.

If you want to make the switch to a more environmentally conscious car choice, but regularly travel longer distances so want the security of a traditional engine, a plug-in hybrid model could be for you.

These have an electric motor and battery for zero-emission motoring, as well as a petrol engine that can be used when you’re running low. This does mean, however, that to get the most out of them, you need to charge the batteries regularly.

Here, we’ve selected five of the best that are currently on sale.

BMW 330e

(BMW)

The BMW 3 Series has long been one of the go-to executive saloons, and it’s also one of the best in its segment when it comes to a plug-in hybrid version.

With an electric range of about 40 miles, if you keep it topped up it can be easy to see incredible economy figures. It’s got badge appeal, a nice interior, and it’s great to drive, too.

Skoda Superb iV

(Skoda)

If you’re looking for a big, value-for-money car, the Superb hybrid makes for a fantastic choice. It has frankly astonishing practicality, is one of the most comfortable cars in the segment, and costs less than smaller, more ‘premium’ rivals.

It might not be as fun to drive as the 330e, but for those who spend most of their time on the motorway it’s one of the best. And with a decent electric range of 35 miles, its economy is great, too.

Audi Q5

(Audi)

Prefer your daily driver to come in the form of an SUV? You’re still well catered for, with the pick of the bunch arguably being the Audi Q5 55 TSIe (to give it its full, catchy title).

It’s pretty powerful, with 362bhp, so there’s plenty of punch when needed. However, one thing to bear in mind is that economy drops drastically once the batteries are empty – this is a big car, made heavier by the electric powertrain, after all.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

(Volvo)

Fancy your plug-in SUV with a little more character? That’s where the Volvo XC40 comes in. The Swedish firm’s smallest SUV doesn’t quite have the premium appeal of its larger siblings, but the cabin is spacious, comfortable and well-designed.

This and the Q5 don’t quite have enough range to qualify for the super cheap benefit-in-kind rates, but overall, its running costs should be considerably lower than a traditional SUV.

Toyota Prius

(Toyota)

You can’t post a list of electrified vehicles without including the Prius. The original eco car is still one of the best at what it does, and best of all, it has an eco image, so you can wear your green car with pride.

The latest model has bold looks, but there’s substance under the style. And if you keep it topped up, its real world economy is up there with the best of them.