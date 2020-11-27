The Honda CR-V is getting styling and technology updates for 2021

Honda has revealed details of the 2021 updates for its CR-V SUV, which will be available from the start of December.

The main news is that the CR-V will now be exclusively available as a hybrid, and will wear Honda’s new e:HEV badging designed to highlight Honda vehicles’ electrified powertrains.

(Honda)

The hybrid system uses two electric motors and a petrol engine, emitting 151g/km CO2 and promising fuel economy of 42.2mpg on front-wheel-drive models, while all-wheel-drive models emit 161g/km and have economy of 39.2mpg.

Styling changes include a new silver finish for various areas of the centre console, door cards and dashboard, a new 18-inch alloy wheel design and privacy glass. The range-topping EX grade also gets wireless smartphone connectivity.

Under the skin, there are suspension tweaks to improve handling, while the power steering system has been refined too.

(Honda)

Rebecca Stead, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The CR-V is such an iconic part of Honda’s range and history it is only fitting that the revised 2021 model is ready to take on a changing and challenging marketplace, equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to make consumer’s lives that little bit easier.”

Prices for the updated Honda CR-V start at £30,180.