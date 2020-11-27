Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
The Honda CR-V is getting styling and technology updates for 2021

by Press Association
November 27 2020, 5.46pm
Syndicate Post image
(Honda)

Honda has revealed details of the 2021 updates for its CR-V SUV, which will be available from the start of December.

The main news is that the CR-V will now be exclusively available as a hybrid, and will wear Honda’s new e:HEV badging designed to highlight Honda vehicles’ electrified powertrains.

Honda CR-V
(Honda)

The hybrid system uses two electric motors and a petrol engine, emitting 151g/km CO2 and promising fuel economy of 42.2mpg on front-wheel-drive models, while all-wheel-drive models emit 161g/km and have economy of 39.2mpg.

Styling changes include a new silver finish for various areas of the centre console, door cards and dashboard, a new 18-inch alloy wheel design and privacy glass. The range-topping EX grade also gets wireless smartphone connectivity.

Under the skin, there are suspension tweaks to improve handling, while the power steering system has been refined too.

Honda CR-V
(Honda)

Rebecca Stead, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: “The CR-V is such an iconic part of Honda’s range and history it is only fitting that the revised 2021 model is ready to take on a changing and challenging marketplace, equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to make consumer’s lives that little bit easier.”

Prices for the updated Honda CR-V start at £30,180.

