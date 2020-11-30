Volkswagen begins production of its electric vehicle platform in China

Volkswagen has revealed the first vehicles to be built on its new electric vehicle platform have entered production in China.

The German firm’s factories in Foshan and Anting have started production on the new Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform, which will underpin all new fully electric vehicles from VW Group brands.

(VW)

The first cars will be the Volkswagen ID.4 Crozz and SAIC ID.4 X, with production capacity planned to be 600,000 units per year. The Group is targeting 35 per cent of its vehicle sales to be electric by 2025.

Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, said: “Our ID. family, based on the MEB platform, will be an industry game-changer and will revolutionise the new energy vehicle market.

“The MEB provides unique versatility and is an incredibly flexible platform for vehicle production, meaning we can offer customers a wide range of highly attractive electric models, from compact city cars to spacious buses or SUVs.

“The start of production at the first two MEB plants in China is a true milestone and will take our e-mobility push mainstream, making quality NEVs affordable for many people.”

To back up their vehicles’ eco-credentials, VW has implemented various energy-saving eco-friendly measures at its plants, including the use of solar photovoltaic power generation, intelligent light controls and improved waste management.