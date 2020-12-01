Bentley buyers can now add tweed door trim to their car

Bentley has introduced four tweed options that buyers can upholster their car’s door trim in.

The firm says the options have authentic British heritage and suit those who are ‘passionate about the use of sustainable materials’.

They are available as part of Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division, which allows customers to personalise their vehicles, and will be displayed in the latest version of its Personal Commissioning Guide, which shows a wide variety of customisation options offered by the brand.

Bentley says the materials have been sustainably sourced from Lovat Mill, which is based in the Scottish Borders town of Hawick.

The mill uses a ‘dry’ production facility that has no negative effect on the local natural environment and they use no hazardous industrial chemicals.

The colours on offer are Cheltenham, which has ‘countryside greens’, whereas Glen Plaid-Tolsta Beach has a bolder check pattern and derives its name from an area of the Outer Hebrides.

Charcoal and Sand Herringbone tweeds complement dark and light tweeds respectively.

Bentley has made a commitment to ‘become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility’ and increase its use of sustainable materials. In 2019 it made this announcement and revealed a concept car that featured materials that could be used in the future, including copper-infused Riverwood and a leather-like textile upholstery made from the bi-product of wine-making.