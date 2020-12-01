New trims and engines added to Cupra Formentor line-up

The Cupra Formentor line-up has been expanded with the addition of new trim levels and engine choices.
The first vehicle designed solely for the Cupra brand since its split from Seat, the Formentor is a sleek coupe-like SUV.
UK deliveries are scheduled to begin this month, and now the Spanish firm has expanded the range to five trim levels, with a new less powerful engine accompanying the performance-focused version that powers the high-specification trims.
That new engine is a 148bhp petrol unit that can be bought with either a manual or automatic gearbox, while the range-topping performance models get a 306bhp engine with four-wheel-drive and an automatic gearbox.
Entry-level models are badged V1 and cost from £27,395 for the manual and £28,825 for the auto, with the 148bhp engine the only option. This trim comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing wipers and fog lights. Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, wireless phone charger, sports seats and adaptive cruise control.
V2 models get the same engine and gearbox choice, priced from £29,690 for the manual and £31,120 for the auto. Equipment upgrades include 19-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable front bucket seats upholstered in Nappa leather, and a heated steering wheel.
VZ models get the 306bhp engine, with the VZ2 starting at £39,830 and getting a similar specification to the V2 but with added safety equipment. VZ3 models, priced from £42,200, get 19-inch alloy wheels finished in copper and black with Brembo brakes. Meanwhile the top spec VZ Edition adds a different alloy wheels design and a panoramic sunroof, priced from £43,840.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe