Volkswagen announces pricing for new Caddy

Volkswagen has indicated that its new Caddy will be priced from £23,610 for the passenger-carrying version.

The fifth-generation Caddy – which has been completed redesigned – is also offered as a regular panel van, with prices for these versions starting from £17,800 excluding VAT.

Available in standard Caddy and higher-spec Caddy Life trims, the new van features a two-seat bench up front and a single seat in the second row, while two additional seats are included on the longer Maxi version.

The interior of the Caddy features a high level of technology

All models get an electronic handbrake with auto hold, cruise control and air-conditioning.

The Caddy Life, meanwhile, adds drawers underneath both front seats as well as removable waste bin, leather multi-function steering wheel and adjustable lumbar support for the front seats.

The new cabin also benefits from a 6.5-inch colour touchscreen as standard, though Caddy Life models benefit from a larger 8.25-inch display. This can be upgraded to a larger 10-inch Discover Media system as an option, too.

100% #Caddy, 100% from Poznań. The new generation of our city delivery van makes a special roadshow: After the plants in Poznań, Swarzędz and Wrześńia, the new Caddy is now standing in a showcase with large illuminated letters in the city center of Poznań until Dec. 4th. #VWCV pic.twitter.com/khdtICsGVb — Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (@VWCV_official) December 1, 2020

The Caddy is equipped with an ‘always connected’ integrated eSIM for the first time too, allowing the infotainment system to access mobile online services and functions when on the move.

It’s equipped with a variety of driver assistance systems as standard, too, with features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and driver alert included. The aforementioned eSIM technology can also be used to allow the vehicle to automatically make a call to the emergency services in the event of an accident, too.

The new Caddy has been designed from the ground up

Both the Caddy and Caddy Maxi are available with the choice of three powertrains. The first is a 2.0-litre diesel mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while this is joined by a larger 2.0-litre diesel with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Finally, there’s 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with a six-speed manual.

Caddy Life models, meanwhile, can be fitted with a manual version of the 2.0-litre diesel, while the 1.5-litre petrol is only available with an automatic transmission.