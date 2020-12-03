Next day delivery offered as part of innovative online used car sales website

Launching today (Dec 3), Carzam.co.uk offers thousands of ‘good quality, well prepared’ used cars to customers which can be collected from a customer handover centre the same day, or delivered to their home the following day.

The simple click-and-buy interface means customers can browse through thousands of cars that Carzam holds in stock.

Collection centres have been set up in Corby, Northamptonshire, and Stratford, London, where customers will be able to pick up their purchases within hours of doing a deal online.

Part-exchanged vehicles are picked up at the same time that new cars are dropped off

Car listings on the Carzam.co.uk site include a PDF of the history check report, details of the service history, including where and when it was carried out, and details of the car’s multi-point inspection detailing any minor imperfections.

Cars can be financed on the site with approval received in less than 60 seconds while a part exchange price can also be obtained for customers’ old cars as part of the process.

CEO Peter Waddell said: “The experience of lockdown has taught us that the used car market is as buoyant as ever, but that customers buying used cars want to do so with the same peace of mind and quality treatment as a new car buyer.

“Our difference is not only that we have the ability to source the absolute best used car stock thanks to our vast motor trade experience, but also that we know every single car we sell intimately thanks to our dedicated hub and preparation centre.

“This is not just another online used car ordering and delivery service – it’s a game changer.”