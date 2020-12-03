Government to clear hundreds of miles of roadworks for Christmas

Almost 800 miles of roadworks will be removed over the Christmas period to make travel easier.

The government has announced its plans to free up road travel between December 23 and 27 as it warns the Christmas period could be busier than normal following quieter than usual travel during the pandemic.

As well as trying to reduce road traffic, the plans will also see rail upgrades postponed or accelerated, services enhanced, and ticket prices reduced.

(PA)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “With many people carefully considering whether to travel to see loved ones this Christmas, we’re taking steps to try to ease journeys.

“Clearing 778 miles of road works and postponing rail upgrade works will ease congestion, minimise disruption and allow extra services to run.

“That action is backed by scrapping the admin fees for changing advance rail tickets, ensuring a strong staff presence to help people on their way.

“We’re working with transport operators to help people see their loved ones, safely. We ask everyone to closely consider their journey, plan and book ahead, be patient, and be considerate of fellow passengers – and particularly staff who have worked so hard all year – by following the guidance carefully, including keeping space and wearing a face covering on public transport.”

As well as removing many miles of roadworks, the government will attempt to increase roadwork speed limits to 60mph where they cannot be removed, while 70 per cent of local authorities have confirmed they are modifying gritting routes to keep test centres clear.