Audi adds plug-in hybrid powertrain to Q3 range

Audi has expanded its Q3 and Q3 Sportback models with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It’s the first time the German firm has offered plug-in power in the compact SUV class and becomes the eighth member of the firm’s TFSI e family of PHEVs.

The powertrain combines a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to offer a combined output of 242bhp and 400Nm of torque. The result is a 7.1-second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 130mph.

Both body styles have an electric range of 31 miles at speeds of up to 87mph, and there are various drive modes that dictate how the mix of fuel is used. For example, Auto Hybrid allows the car to intelligently use fuel or electric power based on the driving circumstances, while drivers can press an EV button to ensure the engine doesn’t kick in.

The batteries can be recharged on the go using regeneration in the car, but can also be plugged in using an AC Type 2 cable. Doing this can refill the batteries in three hours and 45 minutes.

From S line trim up, all models get privacy glass and a sporty design for the body kit, while Black Edition and Vorsprung versions get a black styling pack. Top-spec Vorsprung models also get an electronically controlled suspension system with adaptive damping, as well as Matrix LED headlights that act as an upgrade to the standard LED setup that’s standard on the rest of the range.

Inside, there is a 10.1-inch infotainment screen that also includes the sat nav and hybrid drive system information, as well as a 10.25-inch instrument display. Meanwhile, the latter is upgraded to a 12.3-inch display on Vorsprung trims.

Both the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback will go on sale in spring 2021, with UK pricing and specifications confirmed closer to the time.