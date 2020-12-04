Lego launches new Jeep Wrangler model

Lego has launched a new car model, adding the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to its Technic range.

It has been designed to emulate the look of the full-sized model and lets builders recreate the high-performance 4×4 systems, chunky tyres, fold-down rear seats and classic seven-slot grille.

Lars Thygesen, Lego Technic designer, said: ”The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world.

(Lego)

“The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4×4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the Lego Technic replica.

“I hope Lego fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team.”

The 665-piece model also has a button-operated front steering system and axle-articulation suspension so owners can test its off-road abilities.

Look what just pulled up outside the LEGO Technic garage – the amazing @Jeep Wrangler Rubicon! Available from January 1st 2021. #LEGOTechnic #Jeep #JeepWrangler pic.twitter.com/1IsPqVpVDC — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) December 3, 2020

Christian Meunier, global president of the Jeep brand, said: “With an 80-year legacy that reaches around the world, our owners, fans and followers have quite literally grown up with us.

“Our partnership with the Lego Group gives our enthusiasts another inclusive opportunity to share the passion they have for the Jeep Wrangler, a global automotive icon that represents fun, freedom and unbridled adventure.”

The Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler goes on sale on January 1, 2021, and will cost £44.99.