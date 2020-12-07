The Volvo XC60 is now only available with hybrid powertrains

Volvo has fully electrified the XC60 range, utilising a mix of mild- and plug-in-hybrid powertrains.

The mid-size SUV gets a mix of petrol and diesel mild hybrids, each using a 2.0-litre engine and a 48-volt battery that’s topped up through a kinetic energy recovery system.

Those looking for optimum efficiency can pair it with a front-wheel-drive setup in the 197bhp B4 diesel or 250bhp B5 petrol, while all-wheel-drive is available on the 235bhp B5 diesel and 300bhp B6 petrol.

(Volvo)

There are also three-plug-in hybrid powertrains, which use a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine to power the front wheels and an electric motor to power the rears, resulting in all-wheel-drive.

The entry-level model is the T6, which has 340bhp and an electric-only range of 32 miles. It has the lowest CO2 emissions in the range of 55g/km, while official fuel economy figures are 113mpg.

Above this is the 390bhp T8, the top-spec model is the 405bhp T8 Polestar Engineered, which gets additional performance-focused powertrain, suspension and brake upgrades.

Steve Beattie, Volvo Car UK head of sales, said: “The XC60 has always had the perfect blend of luxury, technology and safety, and now, thanks to the latest advanced hybrid powertrains, it has broader appeal for both private buyers and company car drivers.

“A larger range of economical and powerful engines means there is an XC60 for every premium mid-size SUV buyer.”

Prices start at £40,460 for the B4 diesel and B5 petrol, with PCP finance deals starting from £388 per month.