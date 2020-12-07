Aston Martin collaborates with whisky distillery to make DBX Bowmore Edition

Aston Martin has revealed a new special edition SUV in collaboration with a British malt whiskey distillery.

The DBX Bowmore Edition has been built by the luxury car maker’s bespoke commissioning division, called Q by Aston Martin.

On the outside, it gets a new light paint shade called Bowmore Blue, which is an old colour that has been reintroduced into the line-up by Q, though customers can specify a different shade if they’d prefer.

(Aston Martin)

Copper accents on the side of the body work use copper from the original whiskey still, while black brake callipers are housed within smoked alloy wheels.

Inside, buyers can choose between two upholstery colours, with both accented by Bowmore Tweed, which is created by the Islay Woollen Mill and uses blue and copper colouring.

Unique Q design details include polished copper cupholders and sill plaques made from more recycled Bowmore copper.

The powertrain remains unchanged, so it gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 542bhp and 700Nm of torque.

Just 18 Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Editions will be made, with each buyer receiving an invite to a road trip through Scotland to collect their new car and visit the Bowmore Distillery.

(Aston Martin)

Francois Bazini, global managing director of scotch at Beam Suntory, owners of Bowmore, said: “Our partnership with Aston Martin continues to be an exciting and enthralling collaboration and the unveiling of this special edition Bowmore DBX is another exciting step on our collective journey.

“We cannot wait to welcome each of the owners of this beautiful car to our distillery on Islay and show them all that Bowmore and our island home have to offer. Although we make entirely different products, our shared values and passion are very much aligned so you can expect more exciting announcements in the future.”

The DBX Bowmore Edition is on sale now and customer deliveries will begin late in 2021.