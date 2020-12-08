Audi brings added hybrid power to A3 with new 45 TFSIe

Audi has bolstered its A3 range with an additional plug-in hybrid option.

The new A3 45 TFSIe arrives as the most powerful plug-in hybrid version of the firm’s latest hatchback, bringing 242bhp and 400Nm of torque from its 1.4-litre petrol engine which is combined with an electric motor.

Drive is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox, while a 13.0kW battery located under the rear seats can be fully charged from a domestic outlet in around five hours.

It builds on the power offered by the existing A3 40 TFSIe hybrid. However, it is further differentiated from that model by black exterior accents, privacy glass and red brake callipers.

The setup allows the A3 to go from 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 144mph. Despite this brisk performance, Audi says that it will manage 39.1 miles on electric-only power, though fuel consumption and emissions figures have yet to be announced.

The new A4 45 TFSIe is due to go on sale in the UK early next year

Separate driving modes change the way the power is used, too. Auto Hybrid mode, for instance, automatically divides power provided by the electric and combustion motors for the best efficiency, while Battery Hold and Battery Charge are used to ‘hold’ onto the battery’s energy, prioritising the petrol power instead.

A fully-electric driving mode can be selected when the battery has enough charge, too.

Audi has said that the new A3 45 TFSIe will cost from €41,440 (£37,830) when it arrives in dealerships early next year.