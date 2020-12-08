Citroen announces pricing for new C-Series specification

Citroen has showcased further details surrounding its new C-Series trim level.

Available on the firm’s C3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, the C-Series specification will be sold online through Citroen’s store.

Prices start at £13,980 for the C3 C-Series, which brings metallic paint, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights, among other features. A seven-inch touchscreen is also included and comes with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model in question is powered by Citroen’s 1.2-litre petrol engine linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The C5 Aircross SUV has also been given the C-Series treatment

The C3 Aircross, meanwhile, is priced from £17,000 in C-Series trim. As standard, it comes with a ‘Natural White’ sold paint – though metallic colours can be added for £525 – and C-Series door graphics as well as 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it features a grey interior with white stitching, as well as a soft-touch dashboard with satin chrome accents. All cars also get automatic lights and wipers, automatic air conditioning and rear parking sensors. This model is also driven by a 1.2-litre petrol engine coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Finally, there’s the C5 Aircross. In C-Series specification, it’s priced from £25,755 and brings a 1.2-litre petrol engine combined with a six-speed manual. Based on the existing ‘Shine’ specification – but priced below it – the C-Series C5 Aircross brings blind-spot monitoring, reversing camera, power-folding door mirrors and front and rear parking sensors.

Full LED headlights and daytime running lights are included too, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels and tinted windows. All cars get satellite navigation and three years of live traffic updates, as well as cruise control, extended traffic sign recognition and intelligent beam headlights.