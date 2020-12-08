Genesis confirms details for new GV70

Genesis has given a closer look at its upcoming GV70 SUV as the firm looks to expand its European presence.

As the luxury arm of Hyundai, Genesis already has existing models – the G80 and G90 saloons – but these are only on sale in other countries. The firm’s compact G70 saloon, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in Europe early next year.

Expected to arrive at some point next year, the GV70 sits on a rear-driven platform with the option of all-wheel-drive. It’s available with a variety of engines, rising from a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel to a 375bhp 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 range-topper. An intermediate 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol with 300bhp will sit in the middle, too. Both the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.5-litre petrol will be available with either two- or four-wheel-drive, while the more powerful 3.5-litre unit can only be selected with the latter.

The most powerful engine also comes with a Launch Control function, enabling it to power the GV70 from 0-60mph in under five seconds. If fitted with all-wheel-drive, the GV70 also incorporates multi-terrain control which helps to retain traction when driving through difficult conditions such as snow or sand.

The GV70 will incorporate a range of petrol and diesel engines

Refinement has been kept a key consideration too, with sound-insulating glass for the windscreen and windows used to ensure that the cabin is kept as hushed as possible. A wide range of assistance systems such as blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist and forward attention warning have been fitted too.

As well as the GV70, Genesis is expected to launch an estate variant of its G70 saloon as one of the firm’s key offerings in Europe.