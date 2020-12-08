The performance cars to get excited about today

Though 2020 has proved to be a year like few expected, the future looks bright for performance cars. With the onset of electric power, as well as the increasing performance of petrol cars, things have never looked rosier for go-faster models.

And there is plenty to get excited about, too. So let’s dive in and take a look.

Volkswagen Golf R

(VW)

The Volkswagen Golf R has always been a hit with enthusiasts, bringing everyday usability with supercar-beating performance all wrapped up in a package which, upon first impressions, looks much like a regular Golf.

The latest version is the most potent yet, with a 316bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine bringing an impressive amount of performance to this hatchback.

Toyota GR Yaris

The Yaris feels sure-footed whatever the surface

When it comes to hype, the GR Yaris really does take the biscuit. The motoring industry has been sent crazy by this dinky little hot hatch with its thumping performance and all-wheel-drive capability capturing the attention of many.

Set on a bespoke platform, this is shaping up to be a real future classic – but it’s a car which is worth getting excited about today.

Mini John Cooper Works Electric

(Mini)

Though it’s not been confirmed that an electric version of Mini’s popular John Cooper Works will arrive next year, the firm has stated that it’s a model which is well and truly on its way.

Initial photos show a car which bears all of the classic JCW hallmarks, as well as styling touches lifted from the ultra-focused GP model, such as huge rear wing and carbon fibre-reinforced plastic wheel arch extensions.

Cupra Formentor

The Formentor is Cupra’s latest SUV

Cupra has been on song since separating from Seat to become a standalone brand. Its Ateca model has been a hit with buyers, but it’s with the Formentor which things get serious.

It’s the first car developed solely for the brand since it became a separate entity from the Spanish firm and brings a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in its most potent form.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

The Huracan STO takes many elements from Lamborghini’s race cars

If Lamborghini knows how to do something, it’s how to create ultra-focused road cars which appear to have been designed for the circuit first and foremost. The Huracan STO is one such car, bringing a hardened, razor-sharp version of the firm’s smallest supercar.

Retaining a powerful naturally-aspirated V10 engine, the STO has undergone lengthy weight-saving measures resulting in a 43kg loss in bulk over the regular Huracan.

Ferrari SF90 Spider

The SF90 uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Ferrari has a long tradition of making ground-breaking drop-tops and the SF90 is its latest attempt. It brings the hybrid performance of the regular SF90, but with a retractable hardtop which can be raised or lowered in just 14 seconds.

Thanks to a combination of V8 engine and electric motor, the Spider will also crack 0-60mph in under 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 211mph.

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50

(GMA)

Gordon Murray Automotive’s T.50 created quite the stir when it was first revealed in the summer and it’s due to start arriving in the UK early next year. It uses a 3.9-litre V12 engine which can rev to an incredible 12,100rpm, ensuring this is one car you’ll hear coming.

It also weighs just 986kg and features a central driving position akin to Murray’s famous F1 supercar.