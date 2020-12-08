Mini introduces limited-edition Countryman Boardwalk Edition

Mini has showcased a new limited-edition version of its Countryman SUV – the Boardwalk Edition.

Priced from £31,600 and limited to just 325 units in the UK, the Boardwalk Edition is available as a 1.5-litre petrol engine-powered Cooper, or a Cooper S with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The former brings 134bhp, while the latter increases this to 175bhp. Both are available with the choice of either manual or automatic transmission.

The Boardwalk Edition is available in both Cooper and Cooper S layouts

It’s finished in ‘Deep Laguna Blue’ metallic paint and represents the first time that this has been applied to a car since the Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition. Contrasting this exterior paint colour is a black roof and roof rails, while 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and an automatic tailgate are fitted as standard too.

Each car benefits from Boardwalk logos on the side scuttles and indicator, as well as on the door entry strips and cockpit fascia.

The interior of the Countryman features a high level of standard equipment

Inside, the Boardwalk brings a full interior light pack, a fully digital display cockpit and LED mood lighting. Cruise control and automatic headlight activation are both included as standard, too.

Mini’s full navigation pack is also added, which brings an 8.8-inch display and real-time traffic information. Apple CarPlay is also included as standard. The Boardwalk Edition also benefits from automatic air conditioning, heated seats and a front and rear-view camera, among other features.

The Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition is available to order now.