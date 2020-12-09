Jaguar celebrates E-Type history with F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

Jaguar is commemorating 60 years of its iconic E-Type with a new limited-edition version of its current F-Type – the Heritage 60 Edition.

Limited to just 60 units – with each one costing £122,500 – every Heritage 60 Edition has been hand-finished by experts at SV Bespoke.

Based on the current F-Type R, the special model features a Sherwood Green paint from the classic E-Type – a colour which Jaguar hasn’t offered since the 1960s.

Available in either convertible or coupe bodystyles, the Heritage 60 Edition features gloss black and chrome elements as well as black 20-inch forged alloy wheels. The cabin, meanwhile, showcases dual-tone leather seats, an aluminium console finisher inspired by the E-Type and a commissioning plaque.

The Heritage 60 Edition uses a supercharged V8 engine

A 60th-anniversary logo is also embossed on to the headrests of the car’s sport seats, while the E-Type 60 badging is shared with the limited-edition E-Type 60 Collection vehicles showcased by Jaguar Classic earlier in the year.

Mark Turner, commercial director, Jaguar SV Bespoke, said: “Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type is the perfect moment to create our first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-TYPE, with just 60 cars available globally.

Both convertible and coupe versions of the Heritage 60 Edition are available

“We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It’s testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today’s F-Type.”

The Heritage 60 Edition retains the same performance as the regular F-Type R, which means a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 186mph.

Each Heritage 60 Edition car will be built at Jaguar’s site in Castle Bromwich before being finished by the SV Bespoke team at the firm’s Special Vehicle Operations site in Warwickshire.