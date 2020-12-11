Sam and Dan are the most searched for personalised plates this year

Personalised number plates continue to be popular despite the economic impact of Covid-19, with the DVLA revealing it is selling one per minute as the festive period approaches.

So far this year, the most searched-for terms on the DVLA’s personalised registrations site are mostly names, with Sam taking top spot with 33,758 searches.

This was followed by Dan (30,986), Ben (23,579), Tom (23,251) and Amy (19,288). Of the top 10 search terms, only two are not names, with ‘boss’ and BMW seeing just over 19,000 searches each.

Damian Lawson, head of DVLA personalised registrations sales, said: “The figures we have released in the run up to the festive season show that personalised registrations continue to prove popular with customers and many people find them the perfect gift or accessory to their car.

“With more than 50 million registrations available on the DVLA Personalised Registrations website, and prices starting at just £250, there are almost endless combinations to suit any person’s taste or budget.”

The DVLA says it has sold almost 370,000 personalised plates so far in 2020. Names are by far the most common reason for buying such a plate, but the DVLA says other key reasons include promoting a business or showing support for a football team.