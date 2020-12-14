Hyundai announces commitment to vehicle price protection amid Brexit uncertainty

Hyundai has made a commitment to protect the price of any of its vehicles ordered until the end of the year.

The offer applies to all orders placed until December 31 in order to give buyers peace of mind amid continued Brexit uncertainty.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK MD, said: “Our retailers have been enormously innovative and resilient during 2020, and we are doing what we can to support them. Having successfully navigated two national lockdown periods, the remainder of 2020 is a fruitful opportunity for our retailers and we don’t want the uncertainty of a no-deal Brexit to stand in the way of sales.

We’re pleased to have reopened our doors to welcome you back into our dealerships in England. Different restrictions currently apply in Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland. — Hyundai UK (@Hyundai_UK) December 3, 2020

“This price protection promise will support our dealers this month while also reassuring our customers.”

The price protection applies to both retail and fleet customers, while motability vehicles will have their price protection applied to advance payments for applications made in 2020 prior to the vehicles arriving in 2021. Demonstrator vehicles, however, are excluded from the promise.

The firm has stated that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, imported goods to the UK will be subject to new levels of duty which will likely drive an increase in the price of new cars.