Mercedes-Benz promises six new electric vehicles by 2022

Six new electric Mercedes-Benz models will be launched over the next 12 months as the firm works to electrify its entire product portfolio.

The models will fall under the new Mercedes-EQ branding, joining the first vehicle, an SUV called EQC, which was launched earlier this year. This is joined by the EQV, a premium electric MPV.

The first of the new models will be an electric version of the luxury S-Class limo called EQS, which will launch early next year.

(Mercedes-Benz)

These will be followed by five more fully electric vehicles, with the EQA hatchback and EQB crossover, which will later be joined by the EQE business saloon.

Finally, SUV versions of the EQE and EQS will be built at the Tuscaloosa factory in America.

Mercedes says its electric vehicle portfolio will be eight vehicles in 2022, meaning there’s one more electric vehicle to be confirmed.

Markus Schäfer, chief operating officer of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said: “With its ‘Electric First’ strategy, Mercedes-Benz is consistently on the path to CO₂ neutrality and is investing heavily in transformation.

“Our vehicle portfolio becomes electric and thus also our global production network with vehicle and battery factories. We intend to lead in the field of e-mobility and focus in particular on battery technology. We are taking a comprehensive approach, ranging from research and development to production, and also including strategic cooperation.”

Mercedes will produce its vehicle batteries in-house at various factories, including those in Germany, Poland, China and America.