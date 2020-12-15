Trio of electrified Skoda models now available for use by emergency services

Skoda has made a range of its plug-in hybrid models available to the UK’s emergency services for the first time.

The firm’s latest Octavia vRS iV will be offered alongside the Octavia iV and Super iV for use by police, ambulance and fire and rescue services.

Capable of delivering between 37 to 43 miles of electric-only range, Skoda’s electrified range brings better fuel economy and lower emissions.

The Octavia iV offers brisk performance with lower emissions

The Octavia vRS iV, however, adds performance into the mix, too. Combining a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an 85kW electric motor and batteries, it can go from 0-60mph in just over seven seconds yet deliver up to 39 miles of battery-powered driving. It also comes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard as well as Skoda’s 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit system.

The standard Octavia iV will also be made available to blue-light fleets for the first time, bringing another hybrid system capable of returning up to 43 miles on electricity.

The Superb brings added spaciousness and versatility

The larger Super iV completes the trio, bringing the same engine layout as used on the Octavia models but in a larger and even more practical bodystyle. Thanks to a pure-electric range of 37 miles, when fully filled with fuel the Superb iV can return a range of up to 578 miles.

Skoda’s iV range will be professionally converted depending on their intended use. This includes 360-degree lighting and the full integration of the emergency services’ communication platform within the vehicle’s existing infotainment system. It means that users will be able to access all key information through one central screen.