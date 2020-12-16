The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV is an electric race car for the virtual world

Jaguar has revealed an electric endurance race car designed for the Gran Turismo video game.

Called Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV, it has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind, which contributes to its 255mph top speed. Helping it reach those heady figures is a 1,876bhp electric powertrain, with one motor in each wheel, providing a total torque figure of 3,360Nm.

The streamlined car can go from 0-60mph in just 1.65 seconds, but it has been built with long-distance racing as a key consideration.

Jamal Hameedi, engineering director at Jaguar SV, said the team developed “a virtual electric car which really could compete successfully in the extremes of 24-hour endurance racing.

“Not only that, they were able to see their work in the virtual world, turned into reality with the production of the stunning full-scale model which will no doubt excite gamers about what’s to come in Gran Turismo.”

Designers started with the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe, which was also designed for use in the game back in October 2019. However, for the endurance racing version, it added 861mm in length to the body to improve its aerodynamic qualities, as well as a new front splitter and deployable rear wing for more downforce.

(Jaguar)

Jaguar says the body has a low drag coefficient of Cd 0.398, but still makes 483kg of downforce at 200mph.

James Barclay, team director for Jaguar Racing, said: “Working on the development of Jaguar’s Formula E I-Type race cars in parallel with the Vision Gran Turismo SV has given the Jaguar Racing engineers an unprecedented opportunity to apply their expertise to two incredible electric race cars – our most advanced Formula E car yet, and an endurance racer for the virtual world.

Introducing the #JaguarVisionGTSV – the ultimate all-electric gaming endurance racer. Engineered by Special Vehicle Operations for @TheGranTurismo, the GT SV is the most radical interpretation yet of a Jaguar race car.#JaguarElectrifies pic.twitter.com/mMV2aHrxNt — Jaguar UK (@JaguarUK) December 16, 2020

“Both have been designed and developed using state-of-the-art simulation tools to push all-electric powertrain and software technology to the limit, and we can’t wait to see them perform in Season 7 and Gran Turismo.”

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV will be available to race in Gran Turismo in 2021.