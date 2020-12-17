Hyundai confirms pricing and specification for 2021 Kona models

The comprehensively updated Hyundai Kona will start from £21,060 when it goes on sale next year.

The compact SUV has been updated inside and out, and will be available with hybrid and mild hybrid powertrains as well as a new sporty N Line trim level.

Mild hybrid units use a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt electric motor and six-speed manual transmission. Meanwhile, the hybrids use a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor that’s powered by a 1.56kWh battery pack and get a six-speed automatic.

Entry-level models get 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and a rear spoiler for the outside, with a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, and an eight-inch infotainment system inside.

A new N-Line trim will be offered, with prices starting at £23,590, which gets 18-inch alloy wheels and sportier details for the exterior body work, while inside there’s red stitching, metal pedals, and N logos throughout.

It also comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat nav, and an upgraded sound system.

The Kona Premium starts at £23,660 and gets some exterior upgrades and its own 18-inch alloy wheel design, with heated seats inside and front parking sensors.

Finally, top-spec Ultimate Konas get LED headlights, electric front seats, a sunroof and extra safety systems from £25,960.

The Kona Hybrid is available on SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate trims and starts from £23,750. It’s differentiated from other models through its own alloy wheel designs.

The new Hyundai Kona range goes on sale in the UK from January 18, 2021.