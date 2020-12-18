‘World famous celebrity’ commissions festive version of Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley has revealed a one-off version of its Flying Spur saloon, sporting Christmas-themed upgrades.

Based on the V8 model and nicknamed ‘Reindeer Eight’, it gets a unique dark red paint job called Cricket Bauble, which is based on Cricket Ball – one of the 62 colours in Bentley’s Extended Range.

(Bentley)

The Flying B mascot has been replaced with a golden flying reindeer, while the badges have been swapped for a ‘Reindeer Eight’ symbol. There are further golden touches throughout, including the 22-inch alloy wheels, bonnet strip and accents for the details.

Other exterior features include a carbon splitter up front, carbon side sills and a carbon diffuser.

Inside, the red and gold theme continues, with Cricket Bauble upholstery and golden trim, including personalised embroidery and stitching. The dashboard has a Grand Black veneer with a North Pole winter night scene painted on it.

(Bentley)

Under the bonnet sits Bentley’s well-known V8 engine. It’s a 4.0-litre unit that boasts 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. That makes it good for a 0-60mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 198mph.

“What fun it is to ride in a 542 horsepower sleigh. Plus, there’s space in the back for all my subordinate Clauses. I’m looking forward to putting 41 million miles on the clock before the end of the year,” said the bearded customer, while unconfirmed reports suggest could be Father Christmas himself.